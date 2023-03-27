WAEC Cancels Manual Result Confirmation

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled manual confirmation or stamping of certificates for all candidates who have taken the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) from 1999 till date.

Advertisement

This is because of the new WAEC Digital Certificate Platform, which the council launched late last year.

The platform is designed to be a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.

This was confirmed in a statement by the council, where it added that efforts were currently underway to expand the platform to accommodate candidates from 1980.

The statement read in part, “The West African Examinations Council Nigeria is pleased to inform institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, and the general public that the Council will no longer provide manual confirmation or stamping of certificates of candidates who sat the WASSCE from 1999 till date, as the Council has launched the WAEC Digital Certificate Platform for a seamless and timely mode of availing stakeholders of their candidates’ certificates.

“The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform allows candidates to access, download, and share their original WAEC certificates. Institutions and organisations can also promptly and securely confirm the certificates of candidates.

Advertisement

“Note that certificates accessed and shared through the platform are authentic and sourced directly from the WAEC database.

“We implore stakeholders and the general public to utilise the digital certificate platform developed to ease the bottlenecks associated with the manual access and confirmation system,” it said.

The Council added that the website could be accessed via the WAEC website or via the mobile app which can be downloaded on the Android and IOS app stores.

“We kindly request that institutions, organisations, agencies, embassies, high commissions, etc, provide email addresses for the digital sharing, receiving, and verification of certificates. Furthermore, all concerned should please update their portals to accommodate the sharing of the WAEC certificate,” it said.

The WAEC Digital Certificate Platform was launched in October last year as a means to help candidates to generate certificates online and recover burnt, lost, and damaged certificates.

Advertisement

According to the Head of WAEC’s Nigerian National Office, Patrick Areghan, it will cost N7,500 for new and old candidates to assess the platform, N3,500 to share, and N5,000 for certificate confirmation.