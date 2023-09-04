Warning Strike: NLC Accused Of ‘Bedroom Negotiations’, Urged To Be Decisive

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has been told to be firmer in its dealings with the federal government to make Nigerians take them seriously.

Hon Nick Ozonsi, civil rights activist and former chairman of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, gave the warning during an interview in Enugu on Monday. Ozonsi berated Labour’s lack of decisiveness to make the federal government rescind its harsh policies on Nigerians.

According to him, “Labour’s dealings with the federal government have been negotiations in the bedroom. During the era of Comrade Adams Oshiomole as Labour leader, it was war all the way until Labour’s demands were substantially addressed. But the current Labour is playing to the gallery.

“They have never been able to stand their ground so far. Despite agitations, there has not been any change in workers’ salaries. FG removed fuel subsidies, leading to the high cost of everything, still, Labour is only holding negotiations. Labour’s two-day warning strike is a mere talk. School fees are getting out of hand, and Labour is there watching.

“Labour should maintain their demands from the government, and not when they are called for negotiations, they change positions. This is the same way they change positions in the name of obeying court orders.”

Meanwhile, an NLC stakeholder and chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Enugu State, Mr Sam Udekwe, said the two-day warning strike ‘must take place’.

According to him, “After the warning strike and the demands are not met, it will be a full strike after 21 days. We are talking about a warning strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even if the government intervenes today, the warning strike will be inevitable.”