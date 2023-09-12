‘We Don’t Want To Drop Out Of School’—UNIJOS Students Protest Fee Hike

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Students of the University of Jos, Plateau State, on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest against the increase in school fees.

Advertisement

The protest is coming barely a week after students of the University of Lagos, and Ambrose Alli University took to the streets to protest against a 300 percent hike in school fees.

Recall that on July 28 the school management issued a statement signed by the Registrar, Rejoice James Songden, announcing the increment of over 300 per cent from an average of N45,000.

Songden said the N213,000 fee is for 100 and 200-level students while the 300-level students and above will now pay N160,000. But the fee was later reviewed downward to N110,000 and N140,000 respectively.

Three months after, the students, mobilized by leaders of the Students Union Government of the institution, blocked roads leading to the campus while calling for an urgent reversal of the 300 per cent increase in school fees.

The students were seen with placards with different inscriptions.

Advertisement

Some of the inscriptions on the placards are, ‘If your children can afford the money, we can’t;’

‘We don’t want to drop out of school;’ ‘UNIJOS review school fees downward” among other demands.