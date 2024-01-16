Kyari To Speak On Energy Challenges, Opportunities At OAU Lecture

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari will on Wednesday speak on the opportunities in the country’s energy sector.

Kyari will also discuss the challenges limiting the country’s energy sector at the annual lecture of the Faculty of Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The theme of the lecture to be delivered by Kyari is ‘Energy Security, Sustainability and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges and Opportunities’.

Kyari is expected to educate students and staff of OAU on various activities shaping Nigeria’s energy chain, ranging from transition to acquisition and growth.

According to the organisers, the NNPCL boss is the best man to educate the students following his pivotal role in the transitioning of NNPCL under his administration as GCEO.

The lecture will be held at the prestigious Oduduwa Hall of the University under the Chairmanship of a former two-term Dean of the Faculty and one-time Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo (WUSTO), Professor Mosadoluwa Adetola Badejo.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, will be the Chief Host, while the Dean of the Faculty, Professor ‘Yinka Adesina will be the host.

The hybrid faculty lecture is open to students, faculty, and industry professionals interested in gaining valuable insights into the energy sector.