Strike: We Won’t Attend Any Negotiation Meeting Called By FG With Labour Minister -NLC

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced plans to meet with the Federal Government (FG) over issues bothering on fuel subsidy palliative.

This is just as the Labour Union disclosed that it would cancel the meeting if the Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Lalong will be in attendance.

Advertisement

The invitation to both leaders of NLC and TUC was sent by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the union accused Lalong of sabotaging its agreement with the FG while displaying favouritism in handling a critical item in the agreement that involves the illegal closure of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) headquarters with the support of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Hopefully, we may meet on Monday with the federal government to see whether the agreement with organised labour on the fuel subsidy removal palliatives was met or not.

“If that meeting is to hold, it will be without the Minister of Labour and Employment, because we will not be part of any meeting with the federal government that the Minister of Labour and Employment will attend.

Advertisement

“Any meeting the Federal Government calls today with the Minister of Labour and Employment, that meeting will not hold.

“You have noticed of late that meetings are no longer called by the Minister of Labour because he is not in control, to depend on him for resolutions on issues about Labour is to waste our time” Ajaero said

The meeting will be the first dialogue the Labour unions will be having with the FG after suspending the nationwide strike action on October 1, 2023.