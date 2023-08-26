You’re Next Edo Governor, Lawyers Tell Ex-NBA President Akpata

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lawyers have praised the decision of the immediate past president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, to disengage from Templars law firm and participate in active politics.

Akpata had joined the the Labour Party early August and was presented with his LP membership card after attending the party’s meeting at Oredo Ward 6, Benin-City, Edo State.

On Friday, he tweeted his letter of disengagement from Templars, a law firm he co-founded with his cousin, Oghogho Akpata, in 1996.

Apata added that his decision was due to his passion to bring positive contribution to the nation.

“It is therefore with mixed feelings, but with a great sense of pride and responsibility, that I announce my disengagement from Templars with effect from 31st August 2023.

“This decision, which is not one that was taken lightly, became inevitable in view of my recent foray into active politics with a view to contributing towards the critical task of nation building.

“I wish to assure the lawyers and staff at TEMPLARS, our clients, the legal community in Nigeria, and the general public that this decision was a collective one, which accords with the Firm’s governance protocols that I signed up to,” he wrote.

Akpata’s decision came ahead of the Edo state Governorship Elections and he’s expected to officially join the race soon. He has been spotted with the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, a number of times.

Several lawyers considered his move as a step in the right direction.

“Best of luck incoming Governor Edo state,” Christian Tom wrote on his Facebook page.

“You shall be the next Governor of Edo State by God’s grace,” Assoh Mike stated on Facebook.

“Hearty Congratulations! I wish you great success in your pursuit to serve..God shall crown your efforts with glory and great success..The legal profession will miss you,” Favor Joseph wrote on Saturday.

Akpata’s popularity grew after he won the NBA presidential election two years ago.

He was overwhelmingly supported by young lawyers who felt they needed better representation in the justice sector.