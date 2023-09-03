‘Zero Performance’— Eastern Union Describes Tinubu’s 100 Days In Office

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s 100 days in office, the Eastern Union says its scorecard on his performance is ‘zero’.

The EU, a pro-good governance union in Nigeria, described Tinubu’s kind of leadership as “clannish and nepotic.”

EU’s national president, Charles Aneke, told THE WHISTLER that, “Tinubu has done nothing worth celebrating so far than celebrating his illegitimate occupation of the Aso Rock Villa. God forbid that Tinubu is sustained by the judiciary! But if they do, he will just be like ex-president Buhari. The truth is that you can’t give what you don’t have.

“Those purported to be praising him are just those sycophants who are looking for the crumbs from their master. No mentally healthy Nigerian is joining them to celebrate. Reasonable citizens are rather groaning and waiting for the judiciary to do the needful.

“Whatever you call or see as an accolade are nothing but a carefully packaged propaganda and mere advertorial by some Tinubu’s political stooges that constitute the APC.”

On the composition of Tinubu’s cabinet, Anike said “there is no difference between this government and that of ex-president Buhari.”

Quoting him, “There is virtually no difference in what we have now and what we had before under Buhari. It’s still putting square pegs in round holes. The cabinet, so to say, still much represents political compensations and also a way to strategically position APC for the soon and expected re-run presidential election.

“There are no economic considerations in the appointments, rather it is more of political considerations and strategy.

“In a country so blessed with world class and respected technocrats, what experience or expertise does a youth corper have to withstand the challenges threatening the country as a cabinet member?

” A country whose economy is in dire need of proven technocrats and vastile experts. Only failing people continue to do the same thing, the same way and expecting different results.”