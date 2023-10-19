Zulum To Sponsor University Education Of 37 Construction Workers

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has promised to sponsor the university education of 37 labourers involved in the construction of resettlement houses for internally displaced persons in Nguro Soye village of Bama Local Government Area.

The governor announced during an inspection visit to the construction site.

Zulum during the inspection had discovered that some of the labourers had obtained Senior Secondary School Certificates and could qualify for admissions in tertiary institutions.

The governor promised that any of the contractors that meet the requirements for admission into university will be fully sponsored to pursue their educational dream.

“Let me know how many of you have completed secondary school and we will sponsor you to pursue undergraduate degrees at the university”, he stated.

The governor while inspecting structures destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents at Umar Ibn Ibrahim College of Education, Science and Technology (UIICEST), Bama, instructed the commissioner of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, Engr. Ibrahim Idriss, to make an in-depth assessment of affected staff quarters and students’ hostels.

Zulum stated that the rehabilitation will ensure that the school which is currently running on a skeletal basis will start operating fully when the students and staff occupy their quarters.