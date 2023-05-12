10th NASS: APC Support Group Writes Adamu On Zoning Of Principal Offices

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A coalition of APC support groups has rejected the zoning of principal offices for the 10th National Assembly endorsed by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and has demanded for a review.

The group in a letter addressed to Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman of the party urged the NWC to avoid a repeat of what happened in the 2015 National Assembly Leadership election which almost derailed President Mohammadu Buhari’s APC-led administration.

In a letter signed by the APC National Secretary, Mazi Peter Okoroafor Friday, the group stated that the zoning formula of the 10th National Assembly is ”tantamount to provoking opposition, rejection, and ill feelings among the party faithful”.

According to the group, the National Assembly Leadership ought to have emanated through due consultation among stakeholders of the party in all the zones and for equity and fairness to achieve National cohesion and unity.

The coalition, however, Appealed to NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) members and the President-elect to zone the position of the Senate President to the South-East for fairness, equity and Justice.

The letter read, “We refer to the publication of 8th May 2023 by the National Working Committee of the party through the National Publicity Secretary on the above subject matter which is currently generating crisis in the party and among stakeholders in all the geopolitical zones.

“The National Working Committee should avoid the pitfalls of what transpired in the 2015 National Assembly Leadership election which almost derailed President Mohammadu Buhari’s APC-led Administration.”

Furthermore “A situation whereby decisions on the zoning formula of the 10th National Assembly Leadership will be taken by a few persons and imposed on the party without due process is tantamount to provoking opposition, rejection, and ill feelings among the party faithful.

“In light of this, we appeal to the National Working Committee to embrace the democratic spirit by listening to populist opinion and subject their ratification of the Zoning formula imposed on the National Working Committee for review with the hope of averting impending crisis/implosion.

“We are requesting the National Chairman of the party, Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to immediately summon a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party that is Constitutionally empowered to take final decisions on the above subject matter.”

The group outlined reasons why the Senate president should be zoned to the South-East while stating that “marginalisation’ is the lack of inclusivity has been the major issue in the South-East which has propelled the emergence of restiveness and insurgency among the Igbo Nation.