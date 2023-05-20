10th Speaker: G7 Meets ‘Greater Majority’ For Consensus Candidate, Denies Endorsing Abbas

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the race to become Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives enters a crucial stage, aspirants on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who have rejected the consensus pick from the party have met with opposition political parties to chart a way towards finding a consensus candidate.

The meeting which was held on Saturday in Abuja brought the group in the APC called the G7 in engagement with the ‘Greater Majority’, made up of members-elect from other parties.

The APC commands a single majority of those elected to be inaugurated in June while the opposition political parties have a healthy lead as minority groups and can decide who emerges the speaker of the 10th Assembly.

The APC had zoned the speakership position to the Northwest while the deputy Speakership position was reserved for the Southeast.

Other aspirants in the APC have rejected the arrangements vowing to join forces with the minority caucuses to produce an “acceptable speaker for the Nigerian People.”

They have been engaged in a series of meetings to negotiate the way out of the impasse.

They resolved in a meeting on Saturday that they need to work together even as they vowed to forge a united front to produce a consensus pick for the position.

The minority caucuses have also denied endorsing the APC’s pick, Tajudeen Abbas, the Kaduna lawmaker saying the retreat which would be held for all minority members-elect in Uyo 31st May – 3rd June would enable them arrive at a consensus for the position.

Among those who attended the meeting on Saturday were Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Aliyu Betara, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Yusuf Gagdi, Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Sada Soli (APC-Katsina), Sani Jaji (APC-Zamfara), Miriam Onuhoa (APC-Imo) and Rep Ado Doguwa, al on the platform of the APC.

While Soli assured the caucus of their unflinching support for a consensus candidate, Hon Fred Agbedi expressed appreciation for the partnership towards the progressive growth of the 10the House of Representatives.

The G7 stated that their grievances stemmed from lack of consultation before the announcement of the zoning arrangements in the APC promising that it would cooperate for a consensus candidate to be picked for the 10th Assembly.

The greater majority said its focus is to preserve the independence of the legislature.

The minority has 182 members-elect from five political parties made up of the PDP, NNPP, ADC, YPP and LP is 182, while the APC has 178 members-elect.

The ‘Greater Minority’, speaking through its secretary, Hon. Ali Isa JC, denied endorsing Abbas stating that “at no time did the minority caucuses endorse anyone, and we wish to add that as part of our ongoing consultations with all relevant stakeholders, which also includes receiving presentations from all the aspirants for Speakership, the group merely met with Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing Speaker of the House of Reps, and Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who also engaged our Committee and made his own presentation to solicit the support of members of our caucuses to work with him just like the other aspirants did.

“At no time did we make any announcement endorsing anyone for any office, and neither did we promise such endorsement to any aspirant or their proxies.

“Consequently, we hereby call on our members and the general public to disregard the rumours circulating around that we have made a choice. It is fake news.

“Our caucuses will only make our choices known after we have concluded all necessary consultations and our choice will ultimately be based on what will be acceptable to the generality of Nigerians.

“We also want to inform members of our caucuses that the retreat in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State has been postponed to 31st May – 3rd June 2023. Members are expected to indicate interest and forward their names to the secretariat before Wednesday, May 24th, 2023,” he said.