17 Dead As Trailer Conveying 229 Passengers Crashes In Niger State

…FRSC Warns Against Passenger Conveyance In Haulage Vehicles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has once again warned drivers of trailers and haulage vehicles against violating traffic regulations after a road crash at Takalafia village along the Yawuri expressway in Magama Local Government of Niger State on Tuesday.

The incident involved a red commercial DAF Trailer with registration number SRZ446XA, driven by one Mr. Idi Doba.

The crash which was attributed to speed violation and resultant loss of control, claimed the lives of 17 male adults and left several others injured.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, an investigation into the lone crash revealed that it occurred around 3 p.m. on Tuesday and involved a total of 229 people, comprising 220 male adults, 4 female adults and 5 male children.

Kazeem said 206 male adults, 1 female adult, and 1 male child were rescued with varying degrees of injuries, adding that the injured victims were swiftly evacuated to Kantagora General Hospital for urgent medical attention, while the deceased persons were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

The statement partly reads, “Pursuant to the unfortunate road traffic crash that occured at Takalafia village, on the Yawuri expressway, Magama Local Government of Niger State on Tuesday 21 November, 2023, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has again warned drivers of trailers and other haulage vehicles to desist from conveying passengers in their vehicles due to the danger they pose to the lives of those passengers and other road users.

