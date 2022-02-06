2023 Election: PDP Believe In Nigeria’s Unity, Nobody Should Threaten Us—Wike

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will not give its presidential ticket to any candidate who will serve only the interest of the wealthy few in Nigeria.

The governor said some desperate politicians are already scheming for a candidate who will not serve the interest of many but only those of the wealthy few.

Wike made the assertion at a grand reception organised in his honour by the people of Kalabari ethnic nationality at the Abalama School field in Asari Toru Local Government Area on Saturday.

The governor was conferred a traditional title of Se- Ibidokibo of Kalabari land (He who does good things for Kalabari people) in a ceremony performed by the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Gboko Desreal Bob-manuel.

He said, “No amount of gang up can make PDP to give somebody who will want to run election for the interest of some big men, and not for all Nigerians.

“Anybody who wants to be candidate of PDP must be candidate for the interest of Nigerians.”

He expressed concerns that some companies in the country continue to post annual financial profits regularly in a declining national economy to the detriment of the poor.

Wike stated further that such profits, invariably, shared only by the rich, make them to get richer, while the majority of the population of the country, who are poor, gets poorer

He reiterated that the stakeholders in Southern Nigeria will soon make a declarative statement concerning 2023 presidential election.

He added, “The day the South will speak, Nigeria will shake. We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”

The governor took a swipe at Rivers politicians serving in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for their gross inability to attract federal government projects to the State.

Concerning the next governorship of Rivers State, Governor Wike said everybody is entitled to aspire to be the next governor, but such person must show capacity for the office.

He told the Kalabari people that they have not done well in terms of loving themselves and working in unity.

He said it is only a united people who can speak with one voice that can stand up to make demands.