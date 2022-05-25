2023 Poll: S/West APC Presidential Aspirants Are United–Fayemi

Ekiti state Governor and presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and delegates of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, in continuation of his campaign ahead of the presidential primary election of the party.

Oyetola is obviously supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is also a presidential aspirant.

Fayemi, who is a friend of Oyetola said he was aware of this while asking the delegates from the state to make him their second choice if they could not make him their number one choice.

He said South-West APC presidential aspirants were the most qualified to get the ticket of the party ahead of the primary scheduled to hold next week.

He told their supporters not to inherit any enemity that did not exist, saying the contest is a family affair and whoever among them that wins would be supported by other aspirants.

Fayemi said, “I told one of my governor colleagues that I am on my way to Osun State to consult with our party members over my ambition, and he said to me that I am bold.

“This aspiration is a family business in the South-West. No quarrel in the family, no matter what happens as long as South-West wins, we are all victorious. We are sons and daughters of Oodua, and our values remain constant.

“We are leaders in the progressive movement, there is no one, who is not eminently qualified right from our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the VP, Professor Yemi Osinbajo or Senator Ibikunle Amosun and even Reverend Tunde Bakare. We are driven by the same beliefs, passion and commitment to improving the condition of our people, that is what is driving us.

“I have not come here with any sense of entitlement. My friend, Governor Oyetola will not be happy if I did not come to Osun. I am unapologetically committed to the success of Oyetola.

“Some people think there is a big battle going on within our folds, but it is not true! I told Asiwaju that I am coming here today. So people must not inherit an enemy that is not existing.

“What is important is the progress of our people, what is important is that the South-West must succeed. I want to assure you that there will be a collective result to the success of the South-West.

“For me, coming here today, the party in Osun must be informed about my aspiration, for me to seek your solidarity and support, it does not matter, if you don’t make me number one, make me number two. Politics can not separate us.

” It is just the interest of our people that matters. Osun is home for me, I have not come here to campaign, I have come to beg you that you should not forget your brother.”

Oyetola while responding to Fayemi’s speech said his counterpart was there for him when he needed him most.

He said, “The pity of what is happening recently about the presidential ticket is that the South-West has a lot of brilliant aspirants to showcase, we have our best vying for the president. You could see the collective drive that the South-West must produce the next president.

“I recognise your ambition and I pray God will give you your heart desire. You can see the hall is full, we are not hiding party leaders and delegates from you that is to show you that the People of Osun believe that Kayode Fayemi is their own.”