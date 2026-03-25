NERC Unveils Initiative To Close Power Sector Regulatory Loopholes

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The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has inaugurated a new forum aimed at enhancing coordination and effectiveness in electricity regulation across Nigeria.

Speaking at the first quarter 2026 Regulatory Meeting with State Electricity Regulators (SERs) in Lagos, NERC Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni, described the initiative as a major step in Nigeria’s transition to a multi-level electricity market.

Declaring the Forum of Nigerian Electricity Regulators (FONER) open, Oseni emphasised the need for collaboration to prevent regulatory loopholes within the sector.

“We must work collaboratively to avoid regulatory arbitrage by operators. I charge all of us to carry out this mandate with the highest sense of responsibility. Pursuant to Section 230(9) of the Electricity Act 2023, I hereby declare the Forum of Nigerian Electricity Regulators duly inaugurated,” he said.

FONER is expected to drive key regulatory objectives, including fostering dialogue between NERC and SERs, promoting harmonised approaches in tariff setting, market operations, and consumer protection, and supporting capacity-building through peer learning.

The forum will also serve as a consultative platform for electricity market reforms while advancing transparency, accountability, and national regulatory benchmarks.

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Oseni serves as Chairman, alongside Engr. Chijioke Okonkwo of the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ESERC) as Vice Chairman, and Aisha Mahmud, NERC Commissioner, Stakeholder Management Division serves as Secretary.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr Musiliu Oseni, has tasked specialised reporters of the Nigerian power sector to utilise their access to information to promote industry reporting and better educate the public.

He made this statement during a courtesy visit by the Power Correspondents Association of Nigeria (PCAN) to the NERC’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Oseni, who welcomed the collaboration offer from PCAN, further emphasised that informed media coverage is vital to securing public support for ongoing reforms within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

In his remarks, PCAN Chairman Obas Esiedesa commended the Commission for its improved digital transparency and proactive data sharing.

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He also reaffirmed PCAN’s commitment to enhancing the depth and accuracy of reporting within the power sector.