ABUJA: 17 Dead, 4 Injured As Passenger Bus, Trailer Collide

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has again warned motorists against violating exceeding prescribed and night trips after 17 passengers were killed in an auto crash that occurred along the Kwali-Abaji Expressway in Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday

Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, said four passengers sustained injuries while one was rescued unhurt.

The agency said the crash involved 1 DAF Trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA and a Toyota Bus with registration number GME 201 ZU.

“Unfortunately, there were a total of 22 occupants involved in the crash, out of which 17 victims all Males were killed. 4 other occupants, also male victims who were rescued alive sustained various degrees of injuries, while the remaining 1 male occupant was rescued without any injury,” said Kazeem.

He attributed the crash to excessive speeding and fatigue, adding that injured victims have been evacuated to the Abaji General Hospital for immediate medical attention while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary.

Kazeem said the FRSC Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu, noted that as crash investigations conducted over the years revealed that excessive violation was the major cause of accidents coupled with fatigue from driver’s indulgence in night-long trips without taking adequate rest.

He further admonished the public to always use the FRSC toll free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which are always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.