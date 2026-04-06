Air Chief Applauds Kaduna Troops, Urges Heightened Vigilance

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The Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, has commended personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving under the Air Component, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment to ongoing counter terrorism operations.

As reported on its X handle on Monday, speaking during the Easter Luncheon on Sunday, 2026, at the Headquarters of Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1 in Kaduna, the CAS, represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Bukar, described Easter as “a solemn season of sacrifice, hope, and renewal values that closely mirror the ethos of military service.”

He praised the troops’ unwavering dedication, noting that their sustained operational tempo and readiness posture “continue to deliver tangible effects in degrading terrorist elements and reinforcing security and stability within the theatre.”

The CAS reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to maintaining counter terrorism momentum through intelligence led air operations, continuous mission-oriented training, enhanced logistics support, and prioritisation of personnel welfare.

He urged personnel to remain vigilant and disciplined while paying tribute to fallen heroes and colleagues still deployed in demanding operational environments.

Earlier, the Air Component Commander, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, OA Okpara, commended the CAS for his support and highlighted recent operational gains.

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“Ongoing precision strikes, armed reconnaissance, and surveillance missions have continued to degrade terrorist and criminal elements, while significantly restricting their freedom of movement within the joint operations area,” Okpar

The Easter Luncheon also featured cultural dances, musical performances, and recreational activities aimed at boosting morale and esprit de corps.

In a symbolic gesture of leadership presence, the Special Guest of Honour, alongside the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Esen Paul Efanga, personally served meals to troops, reinforcing unity, camaraderie, and mutual respect.

The event underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s enduring commitment to troop welfare, frontline morale, and the sustained fight against terrorism, reinforcing its role in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Air Chief Applauds Kaduna Troops, Urges Heightened Vigilance

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Ekele Ngwobia

The Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, has commended personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving under the Air Component, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment to ongoing counter terrorism operations.

As reported on its X handle on Monday, speaking during the Easter Luncheon on Sunday, 2026, at the Headquarters of Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1 in Kaduna, the CAS, represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Bukar, described Easter as “a solemn season of sacrifice, hope, and renewal values that closely mirror the ethos of military service.”

He praised the troops’ unwavering dedication, noting that their sustained operational tempo and readiness posture “continue to deliver tangible effects in degrading terrorist elements and reinforcing security and stability within the theatre.”

The CAS reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to maintaining counter terrorism momentum through intelligence led air operations, continuous mission-oriented training, enhanced logistics support, and prioritisation of personnel welfare.

He urged personnel to remain vigilant and disciplined while paying tribute to fallen heroes and colleagues still deployed in demanding operational environments.

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Earlier, the Air Component Commander, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, OA Okpara, commended the CAS for his support and highlighted recent operational gains.

“Ongoing precision strikes, armed reconnaissance, and surveillance missions have continued to degrade terrorist and criminal elements, while significantly restricting their freedom of movement within the joint operations area,” Okpar

The Easter Luncheon also featured cultural dances, musical performances, and recreational activities aimed at boosting morale and esprit de corps.

In a symbolic gesture of leadership presence, the Special Guest of Honour, alongside the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Esen Paul Efanga, personally served meals to troops, reinforcing unity, camaraderie, and mutual respect.

The event underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s enduring commitment to troop welfare, frontline morale, and the sustained fight against terrorism, reinforcing its role in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

Air Chief Applauds Kaduna Troops, Urges Heightened Vigilance

Ekele Ngwobia

The Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, has commended personnel of the Nigerian Air Force serving under the Air Component, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, for their professionalism, resilience, and commitment to ongoing counter terrorism operations.

As reported on its X handle on Monday, speaking during the Easter Luncheon on Sunday, 2026, at the Headquarters of Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1 in Kaduna, the CAS, represented by the Chief of Accounts and Budget, Headquarters NAF, Air Vice Marshal Bukar, described Easter as “a solemn season of sacrifice, hope, and renewal values that closely mirror the ethos of military service.”

He praised the troops’ unwavering dedication, noting that their sustained operational tempo and readiness posture “continue to deliver tangible effects in degrading terrorist elements and reinforcing security and stability within the theatre.”

The CAS reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to maintaining counter terrorism momentum through intelligence led air operations, continuous mission-oriented training, enhanced logistics support, and prioritisation of personnel welfare.

He urged personnel to remain vigilant and disciplined while paying tribute to fallen heroes and colleagues still deployed in demanding operational environments.

Earlier, the Air Component Commander, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Sector 1, OA Okpara, commended the CAS for his support and highlighted recent operational gains.

“Ongoing precision strikes, armed reconnaissance, and surveillance missions have continued to degrade terrorist and criminal elements, while significantly restricting their freedom of movement within the joint operations area,” Okpar

The Easter Luncheon also featured cultural dances, musical performances, and recreational activities aimed at boosting morale and esprit de corps.

In a symbolic gesture of leadership presence, the Special Guest of Honour, alongside the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Esen Paul Efanga, personally served meals to troops, reinforcing unity, camaraderie, and mutual respect.

The event underscored the Nigerian Air Force’s enduring commitment to troop welfare, frontline morale, and the sustained fight against terrorism, reinforcing its role in protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity.