Air Force Investigates Reported Civilian Deaths In Jilli Operation

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The Nigerian Air Force has launched an investigation into reports of alleged civilian casualties following an air strike in Jilli.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Air Force said it had received claims that a strike conducted on Saturday, may have impacted a local market, resulting in possible harm to civilians.

The service states that it treats all reports of civilian casualties with “utmost seriousness and empathy,” noting that the protection of innocent lives remains a core priority of its operations.

According to the statement, the Chief of the Air Staff has ordered the “immediate deployment of the Civilian Harm Accident and Investigation Cell (CHAI-Cell) to the affected area to carry out a fact-finding mission.”

The Air Force reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, accountability, and transparency, adding that it would collaborate with relevant authorities and community representatives to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

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While the investigation is ongoing, the service urged the public and media to avoid speculation and allow due process to take its course.

It also reassured citizens of its resolve to balance national security objectives with the protection of civilian lives, stressing that all credible concerns would be addressed with diligence.