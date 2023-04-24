Air Peace Announces Free Evacuation Of Nigerians Trapped In Sudan

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Air Peace has said it is willing to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Sudan.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema said the airline will evacuate Nigerians trapped in Sudan free of charge.

He said in a statement shared by the airline on Monday that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-torn nation have urgent “needs for our help.”

According to the Nigerian government, over 5,500 Nigerians are trapped in Sudan and are making plans to ensure their evacuation.

Onyema said, “Again, Air Peace is willing to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan free of charge if the government can get them to a safe and secure airport in any of the neighbouring countries bordering Sudan. Everything must not be left to the government and the government alone.

“It will be a privilege and honour of tremendous pride that we will be out there to give every Nigerian stranded in Sudan a sense of pride and oneness in their country.

“We are very ready to do it immediately. No time wasting. Any action that would promote national pride, national cohesion, peace and unity, we are for it.

“Again, we have no apologies for believing in our nation and loving the nation despite certain national challenges. If they are moved to Kenya or Uganda or any other country, we will move in to get them out. Some parents have started calling on us to help. We are ready to do this again and again.”

Recall in 2019, Air Peace deployed flights to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa during the xenophobic attack against Africans.