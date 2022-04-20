American Families Are Struggling Because Of Putin’s War In Ukraine – Biden

The United States President, Joe Biden, stated on Wednesday that he is aware that families are battling with higher prices of food and energy due to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine and the Covid-19.

Biden had on February 24 promised a wide range of economic sanctions on Russia but vowed to do everything in his power to “limit the pain the American people are feeling” as a result of the war.

But over two months after the ongoing war, Biden admitted that citizens are still feeling the economic pain.

“I know that families are still struggling with higher prices. I grew up in a family where if the price of gas went up, we felt it. Let’s be absolutely clear about why prices are high right now: COVID and Vladimir Putin.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has driven up gas prices and food prices all over the world. We saw that in the most recent inflation data. Last month, about 70% of the increase in inflation was a consequence of Putin’s price hike because of the impact on gas and other energy prices,” he stated on his official Facebook page.

Biden further explained what he is doing to help the situation.

“I’m doing everything I can to bring down prices and address the Putin Price Hike. That’s why I authorized the release of one million barrels a day as we work with U.S. oil producers to ramp up production — and coordinated this release with partners and allies around the world.

“Beyond gas prices, I’ve called on Congress to move immediately to lower the cost of families’ utility bills, prescription drugs, and more — while lowering the deficit to reduce inflationary pressure.

“That would make a big difference for families,” he stated.