Anambra Govt To Provide Shelter For Victims Of Human Trafficking

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has said his administration is currently making serious efforts to establish a conducive shelter for the protection of victims of human trafficking.

The governor stated that the project will be actualized soon because of his concern for human dignity.

Advertisement

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje, who represented the governor stated this on Wednesday in Abuja at the 26th National Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Human Trafficking in Nigeria organized by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

She disclosed that the state Anti-Trafficking Taskforce is currently prosecuting six cases at the Federal High Court, Awka.

Imeje also revealed that she has mandated the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Director of Citizens’ Rights Directorate both under the Ministry of Justice to give priority attention to the cases.

The Justice Commissioner, who chairs the Anambra State Anti-Trafficking Task Force, explained that the team has continued to engage in various activities geared towards smooth operations and achieving the goals for which it was set up.

Advertisement

As part of the activities, Professor Ifemeje said that from 23rd July, 2023 to date, there has been an elaborate legal framework to help fight against trafficking-in-persons in the state, including the new Anti-Trafficking law of Anambra State, 2024.

She informed the gathering that the introduction of free education from primary school to junior secondary school by the Soludo administration will help curb exposure of children within the state to trafficking.