APC Extends Sale Of Nomination Forms

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has extended the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The National Working Committee took the decision on Wednesday, noting that in a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, Mr Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.

Also, congresses to elect local government area, state and national delegates will now be held from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka.

The APC has fixed N100 million for its Presidential forms.