APC Yet To Receive Nomination For Vice Chairman North-West

The All Progressive Congress (APC) said it is yet to fill vacant positions in the National Working Committee (NWC), including that of the Vice Chairman (Northwest), Saliu Lukman, who recently resigned.

The APC National Executive Committee during its meeting last week mandated the NWC to fill the vacant positions.

Consequently, the zones and state chapters affected were requested to make nominations.

Names of those nominated for the various vacant positions have now been submitted to the NWC led by Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who succeeded Abdullahi Adam after his resignation.

But THE WHISTLER gathered that no nomination has been made for the position of National Vice Chairman (Northwest), and Legal Adviser, previously occupied by Ahmad El-Marzup.

Recall that El-Marzup also resigned on the eve of the NEC meeting.

Meanwhile, two other NWC members – Senator Abubakar Kyari and Dr. Beta Edu – were nominated as ministers by President Bola Tinubu while a member passed on.

A source who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the North West APC was yet to nominate a replacement for Lukman.

He, however, said other than the National Vice Chairman Northwest and Legal Adviser, other nominations have been received at the party’s National Secretariat.

The decision to fill the positions is in line with the directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC), THE WHISTLER can report.

This paper gathered that the new officers awaiting ratification by the National Executive Committee (NEC) are former Cross River State Commissioner for Local Government, Dr. Stella Odey-Ekpo (Women Leader); Borno State APC Chairman Ali Dalori (Deputy National Chairman, North) and former Nasarawa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Prof. Abdulkarim Kana (Legal Adviser).

Others are former Abia,State House of Assembly Speaker Martins Azubuike (Welfare Officer), and former Special Adviser on Water Resources to Kogi State Governor, Muritala Ajaka (Deputy National Publicity Secretary).

Similarly, the Borno State chapter and the Northeast Executive Committee have elected Dalori as the new Deputy National Chairman (North) to take the place of Kyari, who secured Senate ratification for a ministerial role.

In the same vein, the Cross Rivers State chapter has put forward Odey-Ekpo as a replacement for Edu in the position of National Women Leader.

In the North Central zone, the role of National Legal Adviser has been allocated to Nasarawa State, to nominate a successor for El-Marzuq.

Additionally, Azubuike is set to take over as the new National Welfare Secretary following the passing of Friday Nwosu, the former office holder and lawyer.

The newly appointed Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ajaka, had initially left the APC to vie for governorship under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) before returning to the APC.