Banking Services May Be Disrupted As NUBUIFE Directs Bankers To Join NLC Protest On Wednesday

Nigerian banking sector may suffer disruptions as bank workers have been directed to join the Nigeria Labour Congress protest over the five months closure of tertiary institution in the country.

The umbrella body of bankers, the, National Union of Banks, Insurance & Financial Institutions Employees has directed members to protest at every state capital where they reside and at the Federal Capital Territory on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The Union gave the directive in a circular titled, ‘National Protest to Get Our Children Back to School,’ seen by THE WHISTLER.

NUBUIFE said, “The leadership of our Union considered the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities since February 14, 2022 as a national embarrassment inconsiderable of the government.

“However, in line with the doctrine of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Labour Congress held on 30th June. 2022 directing all affiliate members to embark on National Day of Protest to get our children back to school on the scheduled dates below, you are required by this memo to mobilise our members for the very important protest for good governance.”

The Nigerian government has been on loggerheads with the ASUU over payment of agreement signed in 2009.

The agreement which includes the funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution; promotion arrears was by the Goodluck Jonathan administration. It was estimated at over N1.3trn.

In the Memorandum of Understanding, ASUU had also requested for the retirement age of professors to be increased from 65 years to 70 years and the review of budget for education from 15 per cent to 20 per cent of annual budget.