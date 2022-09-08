BBNaija Fans React As Sheggz Calls Rachel ‘Stupid’ Over Food

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija’s Sheggz has threatened to deal with a fellow housemate, Rachel, outside the show after they engaged in a heated augment over food.

The problem first started between Bella and Rachael before Sheggz took sides with Bella.

Rachel had cooked rice for the housemates and when it was time to serve everyone their portion with either chicken or beef, Bella said she preferred beef after Rachel served her chicken, and the latter obliged.

But Sheggz who had thought that Rachel declined Bella’s request, hurled insults at Rachael.

“I just think this house is stupid and we just have three weeks left until we leave. What Rachel did is stupid, Rachel has been here long enough and she knows Bella doesn’t eat beef (she is) dumb as f**k and stupid as f**k but I’m not going to say anything about it because Rachel is annoying anyway.

“I don’t like you, don’t speak with me and I won’t speak to you let everybody stay in their corner,” Sheggz said, adding that Rachel was using him for “Twitter clicks”.

Retorting, a stunned Rachel said she expected Sheggz and the other housemates to be appreciative that she took out time to cook for them.

Amid the heated argument, Bella walked up to Rachael and threw the plate of rice she was holding at the housemate who was seated in the dinning area. Below is a video of the fight:

Viewers of the show who could not hide their irritation over what transpired between three housemates headed to Twitter to air their views.

A Twitter user, @adole_justina said, “If somebody like me dey that house, I for don beat nonsense comot for that rude Bella body, then pack my things and wait for Biggie judgement.”

Another Twitter user @0luwaseun111 said, “This guy is not well brought up. I’m not even capping. How will you just say all that to someone? Omooo.”

@AlannaMichael__ wrote, “What just happened 😳. This boy isn’t normal I swear e don digest the food finish walka go talk rubbish.”

Reacting @Beautcarolyn wrote, “Why will she decide what to eat when she doesn’t help in the kitchen? Una go just dey yarn dust.”

“That boy na just anyhow person, I pity who go marry am last, last. Food wey he girlfriend no fit cook give am, another girl cook am he eat finish con dey insult the girl,” @I_am_Chrisbliss wrote.

“When a lady came out the other day to say Sheggz is toxic, everybody bashed her…I think we all can see now,” @mumdomdom said.