Walid Jibrin, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees chairman, has resigned.

Jibrin’s resignation came amid the rift between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The BoT chairman announced his resignation at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) of the party in Abuja.

More details to follow…