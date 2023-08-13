BBNAIJA: Seyi Escapes Eviction As Jury Sends Uriel Home

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa, has been evicted from the ‘all-stars’ season during the live show on Sunday.

Uriel was evicted after two out of three members of the show’s jury voted against her. (Uriel 2:1 Seyi)

Her eviction was announced by the show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Uriel, who first appeared in the ‘See Gobe’ edition of the reality TV show, had lamented that she felt isolated from the show: “I don’t even know who I am again. I’m lost,” she said in a chat with CeeC and Frodd

The jury member that deliberated on her eviction include Teddy A, from ‘Double Wahala’ season, Diana, an ex-housemate from ‘Level Up’ edition, and Laycon — winner of the ‘Lockdown’ season.

All the housemates were up for eviction except Ike Onyema who won the Head of House game last week, and Frodd who got the most ‘pardon me’

Meanwhile, Ike after he won the Head of House last week, chose Cee-C, Mercy, Seyi and Venita as his best friends for the week (BFFs).