Military Reaffirms Loyalty To Tinubu, Clarifies Statement On Coup

The Nigerian Defence Headquarters has clarified its earlier statement where it alleged that unnamed persons were calling on the military to interfere in the country’s democracy.

The DHQ, through its spokesperson, Tukur Gusau, had also frowned at reports claiming that the armed forces were having welfare challenges.

“The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing it’s

constitutional responsibilities.

“…we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country,” the Defence Headqaurters had warned.

But clarifying on Sunday, Gusau said at no time was the military instigated or asked to overthrow the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the AFN never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group…” Gusau said.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.

The Nigerian military made the clarification in the wake of the recent coup in Niger Republic where a group of soldiers led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani overthrew the government of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.