Benue Rep Counters Ndume, Says Tax Laws Not Altered

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Deputy Spokesman for the House of Representatives, Mr Philip Agbese, has dismissed claims by Senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume that recently passed tax laws were altered, describing the allegation as “sheer mischief.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Ndume on Thursday alleged that the new tax laws recently signed by President Bola Tinubu are fundamentally different from the versions passed by the National Assembly.

He also described the development as a serious threat to legislative integrity and democratic governance.

However, Agbese while speaking with journalists on Sunday in Abuja, warned that such allegations were capable of creating unnecessary tension and eroding public confidence in the National Assembly.

He said all legislative procedures were strictly followed in the passage of the tax laws and the sustained focus on claims of falsification was unnecessary and misleading.

He also said it was wrong for anyone to suggest that lawmakers altered or concealed provisions of the tax laws, stressing that both chambers of the National Assembly remained committed to transparency and accountability.

Advertisement

Explaining further, Agbaese said the House had already taken proactive steps by constituting a committee to investigate concerns surrounding the tax legislation.

“It is sheer mischief to suggest the tax laws were falsified,” he said.

Agbese’s reaction followed comments by Ndume, who had criticised Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for insisting that the newly passed tax law was not tainted by inconsistencies.

Ndume also said he had alerted the Senate leadership to the discrepancies and faulted Akpabio for dismissing the claims rather than setting up a probe to investigate the alleged differences.

“This is exactly why the House set up a committee to clarify the facts. Nigerians should not be misled into thinking that lawmakers are acting in bad faith,” Agbese responded.

Advertisement

He added that lawmaking must be grounded in facts and due process, warning that speculative narratives could distract from ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s tax system in the public interest.

Concerns over alleged alterations to the tax reform bills first surfaced late last year when members of the National Assembly, including Ndume and House member Abdussamad Dasuki, raised questions about discrepancies between versions of the bills circulated during plenary sessions and those later transmitted for presidential assent.

Dasuki had earlier alleged that certain provisions in the harmonised tax bills appeared different from what lawmakers approved, calling for a thorough review to safeguard legislative integrity.

Ndume echoed similar concerns, insisting that the discrepancies warranted an independent investigation to determine whether errors occurred during harmonisation, gazetting, or transmission.

While leadership of both chambers has consistently maintained that the bills passed through due process, the controversy prompted the House of Representatives to establish a committee to examine the claims and clarify the authenticity of the tax laws, amid growing public scrutiny.