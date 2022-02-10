BREAKING: Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ibadan

A billion van conveying cash to a bank at around Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has been reportedly attacked by some armed robbers.

The armed robbers were said to have struck at the Idi Ape Junction when traffic light had stopped some vehicles.

Some residents said the hoodlums carted away the money from the bullion van while some said the van was successfully hijacked.

The incident which some said claimed the lives of two policemen reportedly happened at less than one kilometre to the Police Area Command at Testing Ground.

It was gathered that two policemen and some innoccent persons were killed during the operation but these could not be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.