BREAKING: EFCC Intercepts N32m New Notes ‘Meant For Vote Buying’ In Lagos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has intercepted N32.4 million in new notes, allegedly meant for vote buying in Lagos State.

A statement posted on the commission’s verified Twitter handle on Friday said the funds were intercepted as part of an operation to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections.

According to the commission, the suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning.

The statement said the Chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for election monitoring duties to show courage and not give room for unscrupulous persons to undermine the integrity of the elections through financial inducement.

The commission urged members of the public to report anyone trying to buy or sell votes by making use of the EFCC financial crimes reporting platforms.

— EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 24, 2023

Earlier, the Rivers State police command apprehended Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives, with $498,100 in cash also allegedly meant for vote buying in Rivers.