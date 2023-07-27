BREAKING: Finally Senate Unveils Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday unveiled the ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by the president, Bola Tinubu.
THE WHISTLER reported that the list was received at the red chamber on Thursday morning.
At resumption of plenary, the Senate went into an executive session to discuss the modalities and all issues around the nominees contained in the special correspondence from the president.
When the Senate returned from the executive session, the presiding officer announced a list of ministerial nominees as received from the president.
But in view of the absence of the standing Committees of the Senate, it was committed to the committee of the whole.
See full list which the president in the letter said is not exhaustive.
Abubakar Momoh
Yususf Maitama Tukur
Ahmad Dangiwa
Hannatu Musawa
Uche Nnaji
Betta Edu
Dr. Doris Anite Uzoka
David Umahi
Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
Muhammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasir El Rufai
Ekerikpe Ekp[o
Nkiru Onyejiocha
Olubunmi –
Stella Okotete
Uju KEnedy Ohaneye
Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Dele Alake
Lateef Fagbemi
Mohammad Idris
Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebanwo
Emman Suleman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Usev
Abubakar Kyari
John Enoh
Sani Abubakar Danladi