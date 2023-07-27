BREAKING: Finally Senate Unveils Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday unveiled the ministerial nominees sent to the Senate by the president, Bola Tinubu.

THE WHISTLER reported that the list was received at the red chamber on Thursday morning.

At resumption of plenary, the Senate went into an executive session to discuss the modalities and all issues around the nominees contained in the special correspondence from the president.

When the Senate returned from the executive session, the presiding officer announced a list of ministerial nominees as received from the president.

But in view of the absence of the standing Committees of the Senate, it was committed to the committee of the whole.

See full list which the president in the letter said is not exhaustive.

Abubakar Momoh

Yususf Maitama Tukur

Ahmad Dangiwa

Hannatu Musawa

Uche Nnaji

Betta Edu

Dr. Doris Anite Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Muhammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El Rufai

Ekerikpe Ekp[o

Nkiru Onyejiocha

Olubunmi –

Stella Okotete

Uju KEnedy Ohaneye

Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi

Mohammad Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebanwo

Emman Suleman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Usev

Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Danladi