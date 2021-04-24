BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Imo Governor’s House Ablaze

30 SHARES Share Tweet

Unknown arsonists have set ablaze the residence of Governor Hope Uzodinma at his country home in Omuma, Imo state, on Saturday.

The attack came barely 24 hours after the governor visited his home town and addressed journalists on worsening insecurity in the South East region.

Uzodinma had accused unnamed politicians of sponsoring insecurity in the region, saying the attacks were intended to “distract a focused government.”

The governor had also commended the Buhari administration, saying: “I know the genuine interests of the President for Nigerians, I have had series of discussions and at every given time I have asked for one intervention or the other, it is given to me and it is for the interest of my people.

“But then, for those things to function, we need an enabling environment. That is why the enemies of progress, not deterred by the progress the government is making, are now out to scuttle good governance

“Opposition and politics are about the people. Democracy is the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Why are people hiring people to kill the people? There is no responsible government that will not want those who voted him or her to power to be happy and this government I have seen is a responsible government.”