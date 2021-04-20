BREAKING: ‘I’m Deeply Shocked, Devastated’ – Buhari Reacts To Chad President’s Murder

52 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the sudden and tragic death of his Chadian counterpart, President Idriss Deby.

Buhari said Deby would be remembered for defending his country and playing a great role in stabilizing the region security-wise and being on the front line to ward off rebel soldiers.

Buhari’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“I’m deeply shocked and devastated by the sudden death of Idriss Deby on the battle front to defend the sovereignty of his country.”

“The late Deby had played a very active role in our regional joint collaboration in the military campaign against the Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.

Buhari further said, “as a friend of Nigeria who had enthusiastically lent his hand in our efforts to defeat the murderous Boko Haram terrorists that have posed grave security challenges not only for Nigeria, but also our African neighbours, particularly Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.”

THE WHISTLER reported that Deby was said to have been killed during a gun battle between the country’s military and rebels.

After the incident, military authorities announced a new interim head of state while dissolving the parliament.

But the government of the United Kingdom has advised relevant stakeholders in Chad to follow constitutional provisions and not change power through the use of force.

“My thoughts are with those mourning the death of President Déby & others who died in fighting in Chad in recent days. Any attempts to seize power by force are unacceptable. Vital that stability is restored for a peaceful, inclusive transition to civilian & constitutional rule,” James Duddrige, the Southend East Minister for Africa for the UK Government said on Tuesday.