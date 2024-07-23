BREAKING: Tinubu Sends Minimum Wage, Police Act Amendment Bills To NASS

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the National Minimum Wage Bill and the Police Act Amendment Bill 2024 to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The transmission followed the recent agreements between the Federal Government and labour unions on a new national minimum wage structure.

Last week, President Tinubu approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, representing a 12% increase from the previously proposed N62,000.

The National Minimum Wage Bill, when passed, will codify the agreement into law.

During the negotiations, labour leaders had secured a commitment for the minimum wage to be reviewed every three years to ensure it remains responsive to economic changes.

