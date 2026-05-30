PDP Faction Ratifies Jonathan As Presidential Candidate

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The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction led by Kabiru Turaki has officially ratified former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Jonathan did not attend the event, which many believe was a mere political decoy.

The ratification was effected on Saturday in Abuja at a very brief ceremony that lasted about 15 minutes.

The motion for ratification was moved by the chairman of the faction’s Forum of State Chairmen, Mr Tony Aziegbemi and was seconded by a one-time former Aviation Minister, Senator Sanusi Daggash.

The ceremony, which was presided over by Turaki, was conduct at a different location from the A Class Garden earlier announced by the faction.

Neither Turaki nor members of his factional National Working Committee (NWC) made any speech during the brief ceremony.

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Political analysts have expressed divergent views over Jonathan’s candidacy in view of the fractured state of PDP structures across the nation.

Details shortly…