Football
By Martins Ayotunde
Chelsea Suffer ‘Embarrassing’ Home Defeat To Brentford

Chelsea Football Club, on Saturday, failed to impress at the West London derby as they lost to Brentford at the Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men who controlled possession of the game in both halves only managed to get two shots on target.

Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring for the visitors in the 58th minute, while Bryan Mbeumo scored a dramatic 96th-minute goal to put a nail on Chelsea’s coffin.

Brentford recorded an 83% shot accuracy as against Chelsea’s 22%.

With the result, Chelsea now occupy the bottom half of the league table with only 12 points from 10 games.

Chelsea spent over €401.1 million on transfers during the 2023 summer window and the club has spent more than €1 billion on buying players since Boehly took over in the summer of 2022

Saturday’s defeat is the third time Chelsea are losing at home to Brentford

