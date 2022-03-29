Chinelo Megafu: Photo Of Lifeless Doctor Killed In Kaduna Train Bombing Surfaces

A medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu, who was on the Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on Monday has been reported dead.

Megafu’s death was confirmed after a photo of her lifeless body surfaced on the internet, showing bloodstains on her stomach.

The dentist had taken to Twitter at 9:43 pm on Monday to disclose that she had been shot by terrorists who attacked the train while calling for prayers from Nigerians.

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

A Twitter user (@Stephadamu) who appears to know Megafu had disclosed that the deceased was a member of staff of the St. Gerald Hospital in Kaduna until recently when she resigned over her plans to travel out of the country.

Dr Chinelo was making an honest living, she was working at St Gerald's hospital in Kaduna, she wanted more for herself and processed her papers to leave this hell-hole. She resigned last month to leave the country this Friday then this happened. Nigeria why???💔💔💔 — Lady S (@Stephadamu) March 29, 2022

Checks by THE WHISTLER showed that Megafu graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 2015, where she studied dental medicine.

She is one out of many passengers believed to have died or sustained serious injuries following the bombing of the train by the terrorists on Monday night.

The Kaduna State Government had on Tuesday confirmed the attack, saying “passengers had sustained injuries, and other fatalities”, but did not state the specific number of deaths or persons injured.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the government had concluded the evacuation of passengers on the trapped train.

The evacuation was executed by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Nigerian Red Cross.

“The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“As stated yesterday, the Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passenger’s manifest for efficient tracking,” the statement said.