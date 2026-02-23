CJ Reassigns EFCC’s Cases Against Malami

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Judge (CJ), Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the two cases filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Abubakar Malami, former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), to another judge.

The case files, which were remitted back to the CJ by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, following his recusal, have now been fixed for Feb. 27 by the new trial judge, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

Justice Egwuatu had, on Feb. 12, withdrew from the civil and the criminal suits filed by the EFCC against Malami, his wife, Hajia Asabe Bashir, and his son, Abdulaziz.

Egwuatu, who was reassigned the cases after a sister court presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite earlier heard the matters, said he decided to withdraw from them for personal reasons and for better interest of justice.

The two cases include the multi billion naira asset forfeiture suit concerning 57 property and the N8.7 billion money laundering charge filed by the EFCC against Malami, Asabe and Abdulaziz.

The cases were formerly before Justice Nwite, who sat as vacation judge during the Christmas/New Year break.

After the vacation period, the CJ reassigned the cases to Justice Egwuatu who had now recused himself.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik has fixed the civil and the criminal cases for Feb. 27.

Malami, his wife and son are, therefore, expected to be re-arraigned on 16 counts money laundering offences on Feb. 27 while the ex-AGF and other interested parties are also expected to show cause why the interim forfeiture order on the 57 assets should be set aside.

Justice Nwite, during the vacation period, had, on Jan. 6, ordered the interim forfeiture of the 57 property suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities linked to Malami, to the Federal Government.

The judge made the order following an ex-parte motion, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026, and moved by the EFCC’s lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN.

The judge directed the commission to publish the order in a national daily for interested person(s) to show cause, within 14 days, why all the property should not be permanently forfeited to the Federal Government.

The multi-billion naira landed property are located in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and Kaduna States.

But Malami had since challenged the anti-graft agency’s civil suit, praying the court to dismiss same.

In a motion on notice filed on Jan. 27 on Malami’s behalf by a team of lawyers led by Joseph Daudu, SAN, the ex-AGF alleged that the anti-corruption agency got the interim order by suppression of material facts and misrepresentation.

Malami, who urged the court to dismiss the suit to prevent “conflicting outcomes and duplicative litigation,” argued that the proceeding was an assault on his fundamental right to own property, his presumption of innocence and his right to live in peace with his family.

More applicants had also joined Malami in urging the court to vacate the interim order of forfeiture.

In a related development, the ex-AGF, Asabe and Abdulaziz were, on Dec. 30, 2025, arraigned by the anti-graft agency also before Justice Nwite in the 16-count criminal charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/700/2025.

They were arraigned on allegations bordering on money laundering offences to the tune of N8, 713,923, 759.49(Eight billion, seven hundred and thirteen million, nine hundred and twenty three thousand, seven hundred and fifty nine naira, forty nine kobo).

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the counts.

While Malami and son were remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre, Asabe was remanded at Suleja Correctional Centre before they were admitted to N500 million bail each, on Jan. 7, with two sureties each in the like sum.

Malami and his son were, however, re-arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations bordering on terrorism.

The duo, who are currently being detained by the DSS, were arraigned, on Feb. 3, also before Justice Abdulmalik on a five-count terrorism charge.

The commencement of trial has equally been scheduled for February 27.