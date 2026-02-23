Soludo Shuts Another Market Over Sit-At-Home

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Anambra State government has shut down the New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Market, Nkwo Nnewi for not opening on Monday as directed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The market, whose date of closure is effective from midnight of Monday, will reopen next Monday, 2nd March.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, the closure of the market followed low compliance with Governor Soludo’s order to end Monday sit-at-home in Anambra State.

He said the order to close the market was handed down on behalf of the governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba.

“Traders and customers are advised to avoid the market until next Monday to avoid issues with law enforcement agents.

Advertisement

“The market may face further closure if compliance is not substantial by next Monday, when the market reopens”, Mefor said.

Meanwhile, normal activities resumed in most of the markets in Anambra State on Monday following the governor’s order late January, 2026.