Confusion As Agric Ministry Fails To Confirm First Anthrax Outbreak

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) has failed to confirm the outbreak of Anthrax disease in Nigeria.

Various reports, not THE WHISTLER stated that the zoonotic disease which is transferred from animal to man and its spores are naturally found in the soil and commonly affect domestic and wild animals has been confirmed in Niger State.

The confirmation is coming just a month after the Ministry alerted Nigerians of the outbreak of Anthrax disease in neighboring countries within the West African Sub-Region.

The FMARD Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria Dr. Columba Vakuru in a statement signed by him on Monday revealed that animals on a farm in Suleja, Niger State, were reported to have shown symptoms of the disease.

Vakura said the case of anthrax was noticed in an animal farm comprising cattle, sheep, and goats and was reported to his Office on Friday, July 14, 2023.

He said “The disease was noticed in multi-specie animal farm comprising cattle, sheep and goat located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna express way Suleja LGA Niger State.

“Some of the animals had symptoms of the disease, which include oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes, and ears.

“A Rapid Response team comprising of federal and state One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals.

“Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years.”

But an Assistant Director, Information at the FMARD, Ezeaja Ikemefuna said that Nigerians should disregard the report.

Ikemefuna said “Please disregard the above mentioned outbreak of Anthrax Case. The Ministry through the Information Department will soon issue press release on the update of Anthrax, thanks. We are gathering more facts and details on the outbreak.”

THE WHISTLER made several efforts to reach the ministry through calls and text messages but Ikemefuna was silent on the issue.