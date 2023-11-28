COP28: Tinubu Off To Dubai To Demand $100 Billion Annual Climate Change Support

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu will attend the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference taking place in Dubai, the Presidency announced Wednesday.

Dubbed Conference of Parties (COP28), the two-day conference which runs from December 1st to December 2nd brings together world leaders to set new climate goals and commitments.

Tinubu’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said the president will depart Nigeria on Wednesday (today) to deliver Nigeria’s national statement, focusing on renewable energy and climate financing.

According to him, Tinubu will push developed countries to fulfil their $100 billion annual pledge to help poorer nations address climate change challenges.

“Mindful of the severe impact of climate change on Nigeria, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom, President Tinubu will maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge to provide $100 billion annually for support to localized initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

“The President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

“The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs), Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation,” said the Ngelale.

At COP15 held in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2009, developed countries committed to a collective goal of mobilising $100 billion per year by 2020 for climate action in developing countries to aid mitigation actions.

Tinubu aims to use COP28 to bring global attention and support to the country’s climate situation which includes extreme weather, drought and conflict.

During COP26 held in Glasgow, Scotland, Nigeria committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, and barely a week after the conference, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Climate Change Act, 2021.

The Act provides a framework for Nigeria’s attainment of low carbon emissions, promotion of inclusive green growth and sustainable economic development by ensuring that the country develops climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies.

The Act also aims at the mobilization of finance, and other resources necessary to ensure that climate change policies and actions are integrated with other related policies and set a target for the attainment of net-zero emissions.