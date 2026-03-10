Courts Key To Strengthening Competition Law Enforcement In Nigeria – FCCPC

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Tunji Bello, has said that Nigerian courts play a critical role in strengthening the enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws in the country.

Bello stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during his introductory remarks at a collaborative judicial training programme organised by the FCCPC in partnership with the National Judicial Institute (NJI) for judges and sector regulators.

The programme is designed to deepen judicial understanding of competition and consumer protection law as Nigeria’s markets continue to evolve.

Addressing the gathering of judicial officers, regulators, legal practitioners and scholars, Bello emphasised that competition and consumer protection law often find their most practical expression in the courtroom where legal principles governing market conduct are interpreted and clarified.

“Competition and consumer protection law often finds its most practical expression in the courtroom. It is there that the legal principles governing markets are tested, clarified and given authoritative interpretation,” he said.

According to him, the courts remain central to the development of a clear and predictable legal framework that guides fair competition and protects consumers.

Bello explained that the legal foundation for competition regulation in Nigeria is the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, which established the FCCPC as the country’s primary authority for promoting fair competition and protecting consumer welfare.

He noted that the Act introduced a comprehensive national framework for regulating anti-competitive conduct, protecting consumer rights, reviewing mergers and acquisitions, and carrying out market surveillance.

“As the implementation of this framework continues to evolve, the role of the courts in interpreting its provisions remains central to the development of coherent and predictable competition jurisprudence in Nigeria,” he said.

Bello also highlighted the changing dynamics of modern markets, noting that technological innovation, digital commerce and cross-border transactions are creating new challenges for regulators and the judiciary.

“Modern markets operate in a rapidly changing environment. Technological innovation, digital commerce, cross-border transactions and increasingly complex corporate structures continue to reshape how markets function,” he said.

“These developments raise new legal and economic questions relating to market dominance, restrictive agreements, price fixing, unfair trade practices and the protection of consumer rights.”

He noted that in recent years regulators and courts in Nigeria have encountered a growing number of disputes arising from evolving market practices across different sectors of the economy.

According to him, many of these cases involve complex factual records, economic evidence and questions concerning the interaction between general competition law and sector-specific regulatory frameworks.

As a result, Bello said judicial interpretation will play an increasingly important role in shaping the evolving legal framework governing market conduct and consumer protection in the country.

He explained that competition law cases often require courts to assess detailed economic evidence and expert analysis in determining whether certain business practices restrict competition or harm consumers.

“Competition law frequently requires courts to consider detailed economic evidence, market structures and evolving business practices,” he said.

“Courts are often required to assess expert testimony, economic analysis and market data in determining whether particular conduct restricts competition or harms consumer welfare.”

Bello therefore stressed the importance of continuous training for judicial officers to ensure they are equipped to handle complex competition and consumer protection cases.

“It is therefore important that judicial officers remain well equipped to approach these issues with clarity and confidence,” he said.

He added that programmes such as the joint FCCPC–NJI training initiative provide an opportunity to strengthen institutional understanding of the legal and economic principles underpinning competition and consumer protection law.

The FCCPC boss also underscored the need for closer collaboration between regulators and the judiciary, noting that both institutions play complementary roles in ensuring fair and transparent markets.

“Regulatory institutions operate at the frontline of market monitoring, investigation and administrative enforcement, while the judiciary provides authoritative interpretation of statutory provisions and resolves disputes arising from regulatory actions,” he said.

According to him, constructive engagement between regulators and the courts will help ensure that regulatory enforcement evolves in a manner that is both legally sound and responsive to the realities of modern markets.

Bello further noted that the inclusion of international perspectives in the training programme would enrich discussions and provide valuable insights for strengthening Nigeria’s competition law framework.

He added that as Nigeria’s markets continue to evolve, the interaction between economic regulation and judicial oversight would become increasingly important.

“The development of clear and principled jurisprudence in competition and consumer protection law will help shape market behaviour, strengthen investor confidence and protect the welfare of Nigerian consumers,” Bello said.

He expressed optimism that the programme would deepen understanding of competition law and further strengthen the partnership between the judiciary and regulatory institutions in advancing fair, efficient and transparent markets in Nigeria.

