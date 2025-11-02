Cross River Launches Teacher Training Programme With World Bank’s N17bn Support

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Cross River State government, in collaboration with the World Bank’s Project Hope Education, has initiated a comprehensive training programme for teachers aimed at bridging learning gaps in English and Mathematics across primary schools in the state.

Addressing trainees at a three-day workshop, Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, emphasised the state government’s commitment to investing in continuous staff training to enhance manpower and improve educational outcomes.

The programme is expected to train over 11,752 primary school teachers across the state, significantly improving teaching standards and learning outcomes.

The workshop, themed “Enhancing Pedagogical Practices for Effective Teaching and Learning of English and Mathematics in Primary Schools,” took place , in Biase, Ikom, and Ogoja.

Odey cited the alarming national research indicating that approximately 45.8 million children aged 5-14 years are unable to read and understand a simple text, corresponding to a 76 per cent learning deprivation rate nationwide.

He noted that the collaboration aims to address policy constraints and service delivery challenges in basic education.

“This programme is a professional training development circle put together by His Excellency, Senator Bassey Otu’s People-First mantra and commitment to teacher professional training,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of the Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board, Fidelia Okpo-Ene, praised the Teachers Continuous Training Institute for its dedication and modern facilities, announcing a partnership to develop teachers’ classroom pedagogy.

On his part, the Director-General of TCTI, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, commended Governor Bassey Otu for prioritizing teachers’ development and thanked the World Bank for its efforts to advance professional knowledge.

A Senior Education Specialist at the World Bank’s Abuja office, Dr Adekunle Adekola, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that Governor Otu recognises the Hope Education project as key to Nigeria’s economic development.

The programme is part of the state’s efforts to improve literacy and numeracy skills among primary school pupils, with the state set to receive over ₦17 billion from the World Bank as reimbursement for implementing the Hope Programme.