CSO Backs Benjamin Kalu For 10th Assembly Speaker

Ahead of the June 13 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG) announced its support for Benjamin Kalu to emerge as the next House of Representatives Speaker.

Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, is the current Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

During a press briefing held in Abuja, the CSGGG National Convener, Chief Dominic Ogakwu, spoke positively about Kalu’s leadership abilities and expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the Green Chamber in the next dispensation.

The group cited his satisfactory performance as spokesman of the House of Reps for the past four years.

In addition, Chief Ogakwu emphasized the importance of adhering to the principle of Federal character by urging the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give the South East region a fair share of the country’s leadership positions.

The text of Ogakwu’s speech reads: “At present, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity, and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on the zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power-sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office.

“There is a sense of alienation and marginalisation amongst the people of the Zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree as legitimate concern. As a country that just emerged from an electoral process that is benighted by divisive tendencies, history beckons on the ruling party to demonstrate that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to all parts of the country, particularly the South East.

“As a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country, it is urgent and imperative that the APC promotes the tenets of Federal Character by zoning the Speakership to the South East and strengthen the cords of unity and peaceful co-existence amongst our peoples.

“Records indicate that since the return of democratic rule in 1999, the Southeast geopolitical zone is the only zone yet to have the opportunity to produce a Speaker of the House of Representatives. The nearest the zone has come is Deputy Speaker between 2011 and 2015.

“For the avoidance of doubt, from 1999 to 2007, the position of Speaker was zoned to the North West with Rt. Hons. Salisu Buhari, Ghali Umar Na’Abba and Aminu Bello Masari as Speakers.

“Also, from 2007 to 2011, the South West produced Rt. Hon. Patricia Etteh and Dimeji Bankole presiding; and the North West taking another chance between 2011 and 2015, with Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Speaker and Emeka Ihedioha as Deputy. In 2015, the North East produced Yakubu Dogara as Speaker. By 2019, it returned to the South West again with the current speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.”