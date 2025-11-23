Cult Clash Looms In Port Harcourt After Junior Member’s Death

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A deadly incident has sparked fears of a cult clash in Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, after a junior member, Mr. Matthew, was allegedly beaten to death by senior members of a Deygbam cult group faction.

According to sources, Matthew’s pregnant female lover reported him to the cult group’s leadership, accusing him of planning to sell their three-year-old daughter. The suspected senior members of the cult group took Matthew to their hideout, where he was severely beaten as punishment, leading to his death.

The incident occurred at Odunezelane, Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt, late Friday night, November 21, 2025.

Sources disclosed that persons suspected to be leaders of the cult group Matthew belongs to, came to the house and took him to their ‘barrack’ where he (Matthew) was severely beaten as a punishment for his misconduct.

We gathered that in the process Matthew collapsed and died while the suspected senior members of the cult group he is said to belong to and the pregnant female lover ran away.

Following the development, combined team of Police raided odunzelane on Saturday evening, November 22, we learnt.We could not Independently verify how many suspects were arrested by the Police.

Sources conversant with the working of these cult groups disclosed that the incident may lead to resurgence of intra-cult violence which will distort the peace enjoyed in Diobu and PortHarcourt if not checked by the Police and relevant security agencies.

When contacted,the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command,a Superindent of Police,SP Grace Iringe Koko said she would get back to our reporter but was yet to revert as at press time.

However, multiple sources in the area confirmed the incident to our reporter.

Recall that the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command,SP Koko on November 13,2025 announced that the command had arrested two more suspects linked to violent intra-cult clash between BS and D12 Deygbam cult groups in Diobu month of May,2025 and charged eight other suspects to court describing the groups as blood suckers.