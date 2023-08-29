Customs, NPA Strengthen Talks To Enhance Output Of Export Processing Terminals

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) have expressed their commitment to enhance the output of designated export processing terminals through partnership.

Advertisement

This was agreed on Monday during a courtesy visit of the NPA’s Managing Director, Muhammad Koko to the office of the Ag. Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

At the meeting, the Ag. CGC spoke on the need for both organisations to synergise to streamline the operations of the nation’s seaports.

“We need to form a joint team that will engage other Government Agencies to refine the activities of exporting goods through the installation of trackers to avoid delays in the diversion of goods.

“I want to assure you that the Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service will work with you.” Ag. CGC told the NPA leadership.

On his part, Koko sought the support of the Customs to upgrade facilities at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal, to help decongest Lagos ports and attract higher patronage.

Advertisement

The designated Ikorodu Lighter Terminal had been adjudged a failure by stakeholders for its lack of flat-bottomed vessels to transport cargo to Apapa among other reasons.

In 2018, the reportedly congested Terminal was degraded from its commercial command status to serving as a Federal Government warehouse under the leadership of CGC Hameed Ali.

Ali said the degradation of the terminal followed the drastic drop in the volume of cargo being handled at the time and its effect on the underutilization of manpower.

But speaking at the meeting, the NPA boss called for synergy among the various Customs Units to enhance the speedy passage of cleared consignment at the Ikorodu terminal.