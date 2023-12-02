Davido Honoured As ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ By US Govt

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian artist, Davido, born David Adeleke, has been bestowed with the prestigious title of ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen’ by the State of Georgia in the United States.

Davido received the esteemed recognition for his contributions when he attended the State of Georgia General Assembly meeting on December 1, 2023.

The proclamation letter, signed by Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of Georgia, lauded Davido’s achievements and designated him as an ambassador of goodwill from Georgia to other states and nations worldwide.

“May this Outstanding Citizen be afforded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia in his travels to other states, to nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever he may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State,” the letter reads in part.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner, a citizen of Georgia by birth, was born to Nigeria parents in Atlanta.

He expressed gratitude via social media, where he shared a snippet of the meeting and the proclamation letter.

Sharing a clip from the meeting via his X handle, Davido wrote, “This morning I attended the U.S State of Georgia General Assembly meeting with the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia State Senate to be recognized as an ‘Outstanding Georgia Citizen.’ God is good.”