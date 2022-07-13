Davido Visits Osun To Rally Support For PDP Governorship Candidate (VIDEO)

Nigeria Politics
By Justina Simon

Award-winning superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has visited Osun state to rally support for his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Adeleke is the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Saturday’s governorship election.

In a video shared online, the DMW boss is seen touring the state in a carnival-like manner while receiving cheers and applause from supporters.

Davido’s visit comes a day before the PDP mega rally in the state to drum support for Adeleke. Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate, and state governors elected under the party’s platform are expected to be in attendance.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

2023: Does Large Social Media Followership Give Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Edge Over Other Presidential Candidates? Experts…

Nigeria Politics

Obi’s Running Mate Calls Tinubu ‘Master Politician’ Who Gave Nigeria ‘Bad Leader’ In 2015 Because He Wants Presidency In…

In a related development, popular singer Portable has declared support for Gboyega Oyetola, governorship candidate of the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

The Zazu crooner in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday urged his fans in Osun to vote for the governor, who was sitting beside him.

Despite the presence of other candidates, the Osun governorship election is expected to be a two-horse race between the current governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling APC, and Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Coincidentally, both men battled it out in 2018 with Oyetola narrowly emerging victorious after a controversial re-run.

Watch Here

You might also like

2023: Does Large Social Media Followership Give Atiku, Obi, Tinubu, Edge Over Other…

Obi’s Running Mate Calls Tinubu ‘Master Politician’ Who Gave Nigeria ‘Bad Leader’ In…

Court Disqualifies Delta PDP Guber Candidate

2023 Presidency: PDP Targets 10 Million Youths As Party Begins Voter Mobilization

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.