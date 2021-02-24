Dino Melaye Says Senate’s Confirmation Of Ex-Service Chiefs As Ambassadors ‘Shameful’

The former Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has described the ninth senate as a ” department of Aso Rock” following Wednesday’s confirmation of ex-service chiefs as Ambassador designates.

Melaye in a social media post said the Senate’s action was a shameful conduct.

Recall that the Senate on Tuesday confirmed the nomination of four former service chiefs as non-career ambassadors.

But Melaye said, “it is appalling that the lawmakers will confirm the same service chiefs whom they recommended for dismissal due to their incompetence as ambassadors.”

General Abayomi G. Olonisakin, Lt. General Tukur Y. Buratai, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete E. Ibas and Air Marshal Sadique B. Abubakar were removed as service chiefs on February and were subsequently nominated as non-career ambassadors by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nomination of another retired Military Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman was also confirmed.

He wrote ” Confirmation of service chiefs: shame on the Senate who just confirmed that the Nigerian Senate is a department of Aso Rock and the Presidency”.

“Confirming those you recommended for sack more than once for gross incompetence as Ambassadors is a SHAME.”