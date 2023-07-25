DSS Battles Prison Officials To Re-arrest Emefiele Against Court Order

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In a dramatic episode on Tuesday, operatives Department of State Services (DSS) rearrested the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, shortly after he was granted bail by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The DSS reportedly battled operatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to apprehend Emefiele, who had pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Following a highly publicized court appearance where the CBN Governor pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, the presiding judge granted him bail in the sum of N20 million.

However, despite the court’s order for him to be remanded in prison pending the fulfillment of bail conditions, the DSS swiftly rearrested Emefiele, sparking a heated confrontation with NCS officials in the process.

Photos of the clash showed that the DSS operatives were determined to take Emefiele back into custody, leading to a tense standoff with NCS personnel who were equally adamant in carrying out their assigned duties.